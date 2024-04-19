Whiteout season: Jets-Avs playoff schedule unveiled

Send this page to someone via email

Maybe the weather is a sign — it’s whiteout season.

Winnipeg woke up Friday to below-zero temperatures, falling snow, and the schedule for the Jets’ first-round playoff matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

This Sunday evening marks Game 1, as well as Winnipeg’s first whiteout party of the post-season. The longstanding playoff tradition — a carryover from the previous incarnation of the Jets — is back again this year, with downtown primed for an influx of thousands of hockey fans.

Because the Jets secured home ice in the standings ahead of the playoffs, the series kicks off at Canada Life Centre.

Game 1: Sunday, April 21, 6 p.m. at Canada Life Centre

Game 2: Tuesday, April 23, 8:30 p.m. at Canada Life Centre

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 9 p.m., at Ball Arena in Colorado

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 1:30 p.m., at Ball Arena

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at Canada Life Centre (time to be determined)

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Ball Arena (time to be determined)

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at Canada Life Centre (time to be determined)

A midnight release to reveal your plans for the next four games ❄️ pic.twitter.com/bCLF5rApix — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 19, 2024

