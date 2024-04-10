With Jets playoff-bound, traditional whiteout street parties to return

Send this page to someone via email

Now that the Winnipeg Jets have punched their ticket to the NHL playoffs, it’s time for the return of a local hockey tradition.

Team ownership, alongside Mayor Scott Gillingham, Premier Wab Kinew, and representatives of Economic Development Winnipeg, announced the details for 2024’s Winnipeg whiteout parties Wednesday.

The whiteout, a playoff tradition dating back to the previous incarnation of the Jets, has been transformed into a massive street party taking over much of downtown in recent years, and organizers say a similar celebration is in the cards for this spring’s post-season.

“I can’t wait to join thousands of Jets fans on the streets and in True North Square as we show the rest of the league how to celebrate the chase for the Cup,” Gillingham said. “The Jets are back in the playoffs, the iconic whiteout is back downtown – let’s go!”

Story continues below advertisement

A game ticket gets you into the street party, which covers a swath of downtown on Donald Street between Portage Avenue and, fittingly, Honorary Dale Hawerchuk Way (Graham Avenue). If you’re just going to the party and not the game, it’s $10 to get in.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An additional event — The Party in the Plaza — is returning to True North Square as well, although it requires a separate $10 ticket.

All funds raised go to United Way Winnipeg, continuing the tradition that raised more than $212,000 for community agencies during the 2019 and 2023 playoff runs.

“Winnipeg’s community spirit is outstanding. The dollars raised from the whiteout street parties will address the issues of addiction, homelessness, and mental health in our city,” said United Way Winnipeg president Michael Richardson. “Thank you to all the fans who will be downtown celebrating. Your passion for the Jets will have a long-lasting positive impact on our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government has committed to $75,000 in funding (per playoff round) for the events, and Economic Development Winnipeg is allocating an additional $50,000 from its special event tourism fund.

All tickets for the street parties go on sale April 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, with single-game tickets for round one going on sale Monday.