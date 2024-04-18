Menu

Crime

Man arrested early Thursday after spree of break-ins at Waterloo businesses: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 4:07 pm
1 min read
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. View image in full screen
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
Waterloo regional police say they busted a man in the middle of a crime spree in the city of Waterloo early Thursday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to answer a call about a break-in that was in progress at a business on King Street near Northfield Drive.

Police say officers found a man who was leaving the business with merchandise.

They say officers soon learned that the man was also a suspect in two other break-ins that had occurred at businesses the same night.

Police say a 41-year-old man is facing a lengthy list of charges in connection with the incidents, including breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

