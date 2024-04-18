Man arrested early Thursday after spree of break-ins at Waterloo businesses: police

Waterloo regional police say they busted a man in the middle of a crime spree in the city of Waterloo early Thursday morning.
Police say officers were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to answer a call about a break-in that was in progress at a business on King Street near Northfield Drive.
Police say officers found a man who was leaving the business with merchandise.
They say officers soon learned that the man was also a suspect in two other break-ins that had occurred at businesses the same night.
Police say a 41-year-old man is facing a lengthy list of charges in connection with the incidents, including breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.
