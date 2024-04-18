Menu

Headline link
Education

Nominations to open for Winnipeg school trustee vacancy

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg City Hall.
Winnipeg City Hall.
Nominations for a school trustee byelection in Winnipeg’s Louis Riel School Division begin next week, city officials said Thursday.

The election itself, for a trustee in the LRSD’s Ward 1, will take place on June 6.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The city said it will begin accepting nomination papers as of next Thursday, until May 1.

Valid nomination papers need to be filed by the candidate themselves, in person and with valid ID showing proof of name and current address.

The papers require at least 25 signatures from eligible voters who live in the school division ward. The city said signs will be permitted on public property beginning next Thursday and are subject to municipal election bylaws.

 

