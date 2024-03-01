Louis Riel School Division, Winnipeg looking for new school trustee

Winnipeg’s Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is gearing up for a school trustee by-election this year.

On Friday, the LRSD posted on its website that it’s looking to fill a vacancy in Ward 1 of the division, and will be taking ballots on June 6.

To guide residents in its decision-making, the City of Winnipeg announced it has a website up and running so residents can learn who is eligible to vote and how to do so, and catch up on related legislation.

Those interested in candidacy are also encouraged to check out the website, and can find nomination papers there.