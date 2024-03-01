Menu

Education

Louis Riel School Division, Winnipeg looking for new school trustee

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'School trustee role requires ‘a passion for education,’ Winnipeg educators say'
School trustee role requires ‘a passion for education,’ Winnipeg educators say
After a successful pilot project, a Winnipeg school division is proposing full-day kindergarten. Global's Iris Dyck has more on the potential change and the resources needed to make it happen. – Oct 14, 2022
Winnipeg’s Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is gearing up for a school trustee by-election this year.

On Friday, the LRSD posted on its website that it’s looking to fill a vacancy in Ward 1 of the division, and will be taking ballots on June 6.

To guide residents in its decision-making, the City of Winnipeg announced it has a website up and running so residents can learn who is eligible to vote and how to do so, and catch up on related legislation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Those interested in candidacy are also encouraged to check out the website, and can find nomination papers there.

Click to play video: 'Louis Riel School Division proposes full-day kindergarten amid student surge'
Louis Riel School Division proposes full-day kindergarten amid student surge
