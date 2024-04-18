Calgary Canucks win AJHL championship: ‘It’s huge for us’

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Canucks are Alberta Junior Hockey League champions.

The Canucks swept the Whitecourt Wolverines in the AJHL finals, winning 3-2 in front of their home fans at the Max Bell Centre Wednesday night.

“For the organization, it’s massive, especially with the arena being this loud and this packed. It’s awesome,” forward Gavin Garland said following the win.

“Everyone is pumped, from staff all the way down to the players. It was amazing. It’s huge for us.”

View image in full screen Forward Gavin Garland posts for a picture after the Calgary Canucks win the AJHL championship Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Global News

This is the tenth time the Canucks have claimed the Inter Pipeline Cup, and the first time since 1999.

“Just so happy for these guys,” said GM and head coach Brad Moran. “They came together and they’re a true team and they’re there for each other.

“I’m pretty proud of them. It’s pretty special.”

The Canucks are now off to the Centennial Cup, where they will face off against the other top Junior A teams in the country.

— with files from Moses Woldu, Global News