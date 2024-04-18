Man arrested in connection with Calgary toddler’s death in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service says a manslaughter charge is pending against a man they have taken into custody in connection with a toddler’s death in 2022.

Police issued a news release Wednesday night to say a man had been arrested earlier in the day.

Police also identified the child who was killed as Olivia Hayden of Calgary. She was two years old when she died.

On Sept. 29, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Bannister Manor Southeast after someone reported a toddler being in medical distress.

“The child was transported to hospital by EMS, however, life-saving attempts were unsuccessful and the two-year-old girl was declared deceased,” police said.

“Following an extensive investigation by the homicide unit and an autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was deemed a homicide.”

Police did not disclose how Hayden was killed but said investigators believe the man arrested knew the toddler “and this was not a random incident.”

Anyone with information about what happened to Hayden is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.