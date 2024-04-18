Menu

Share

Crime

Man arrested in connection with Calgary toddler’s death in 2022

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 9:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl'
Calgary police investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 29, 2022) There was heartbreak in a southeast neighborhood Thursday as Calgary police investigated the suspicious death of a little girl. The toddler was experiencing some level of medical distress when 911 was called. As Jill Croteau reports, the community is in disbelief and investigators aren't revealing much about what happened – Sep 29, 2022
Share

The Calgary Police Service says a manslaughter charge is pending against a man they have taken into custody in connection with a toddler’s death in 2022.

Police issued a news release Wednesday night to say a man had been arrested earlier in the day.

Police also identified the child who was killed as Olivia Hayden of Calgary. She was two years old when she died.

On Sept. 29, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Bannister Manor Southeast after someone reported a toddler being in medical distress.

“The child was transported to hospital by EMS, however, life-saving attempts were unsuccessful and the two-year-old girl was declared deceased,” police said.

“Following an extensive investigation by the homicide unit and an autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was deemed a homicide.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not disclose how Hayden was killed but said investigators believe the man arrested knew the toddler “and this was not a random incident.”

Anyone with information about what happened to Hayden is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

