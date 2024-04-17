Cyclist killed in East Vancouver collision

See more sharing options

A collision in East Vancouver on Wednesday has left a cyclist dead.

Vancouver police said it happened around 2 p.m. on Clark Drive near East 11th Avenue when the driver of a silver Dodge Ram struck the cyclist.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the cyclist died at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police. Investigators have not released any details about the cyclist.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-727-3012.