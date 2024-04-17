Menu

Crime

Cyclist killed in East Vancouver collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 10:06 pm
1 min read
The scene of a fatal collision between a cyclist and a pickup truck in East Vancouver on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal collision between a cyclist and a pickup truck in East Vancouver on Wednesday. Global News
A collision in East Vancouver on Wednesday has left a cyclist dead.

Vancouver police said it happened around 2 p.m. on Clark Drive near East 11th Avenue when the driver of a silver Dodge Ram struck the cyclist.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the cyclist died at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police. Investigators have not released any details about the cyclist.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-727-3012.

Courtenay Good Samaritan stays to help cyclist in fatal hit-and-run
