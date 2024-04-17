Menu

Crime

RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating woman’s death in Lumby

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 7:34 pm
1 min read
Outrage in Lumby after suspicious death suspect released
Some Lumby residents say they’re shocked and outraged that a suspect in a suspicious death was released shortly after a woman’s body was found in a rural area.
A suspicious death in the North Okanagan this past weekend is being investigated by the RCMP’s major crimes unit.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that the 44-year-old Lumby resident who was reported missing on Saturday was found dead.

“Criminality is suspected in the person’s death and the investigation has been turned over to the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit,” police said.

Woman’s body found near Mabel Lake Provincial Park

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer our sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the woman’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Police confirmation came roughly 48 hours after the family of Tatjana Stefanski confirmed her death on social media.

According to the RCMP, her body was found in a rural location.

Police say she was last seen on Saturday morning, around 8 a.m., “while speaking with her ex-husband before departing unexpectedly with him.”

On Sunday, the black Audi they were allegedly in was found along Mabel Lake Forest Road.

“A male believed to be involved in this death was arrested in the general vicinity,” police said in a statement.

RCMP in Lumby searching for missing woman
“On April 15, this male was released from police custody with a series of mandatory conditions to abide by.”

On Tuesday, the mayor of Lumby, Kevin Acton, spoke to Global News, saying he was surprised that the suspect was released from custody.

However, police replied to that criticism, saying “it’s also important to understand that the man who was arrested is subject to conditions, which are one of the mechanisms police or the courts can use to mitigate potential risks to the public.”

In related news, a fundraiser was started for Stefanski’s family. It’s available online.

 

