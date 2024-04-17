Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey nominated for King Clancy Trophy

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey is again up for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The National Hockey League announced the 32 team nominees on Wednesday and Morrissey is the Jets’ candidate for the second time in the last three seasons.

The award goes “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The nominees were chosen by their respective teams.

Blake Wheeler was last year’s finalist from the Jets.

Former Jet Jacob Trouba is this year’s New York Rangers nominee.

A selection committee that includes Commissioner Gary Bettman and the former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award will select the winner.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice.