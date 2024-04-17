RCMP recover 12 stolen trucks and other items from rural property near Vulcan

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Alberta say a complaint regarding a stolen vehicle led them to a rural property in Vulcan County.

Police initially visited the property on April 7. Police said a man was arrested after attempting to flee the property in a stolen vehicle. RCMP said an officer suffered a minor injury during the arrest.

Two days later, RCMP executed a search warrant at the property and located a dozen pickup trucks, a travel trailer, two utility trailers and two dirt bikes. Police believe all of the items were stolen from Calgary and the surrounding areas, and the property was being used as a chop shop.

View image in full screen RCMP recover over a dozen stolen trucks and other items from a southern Alberta property. RCMP

RCMP said all of the registered owners have been notified.

William McIntosh, 30, faces several charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and assault on a police officer causing bodily harm.

RCMP said McIntosh will remain in custody until a scheduled court appearance on April 26.