American man deported after failed attempt to smuggle Mexican family from B.C. into U.S.

An American man has been deported from Canada after he was caught trying to smuggle a Mexican family across B.C.’s border into the United States.

In an online decision, the Ministry of Public Safety was successful in its case against Andres Alberto Beckett after alleging he engaged in the “transnational crime” of people smuggling.

“After considering the evidence and the submissions of the parties, sir, unfortunately, I will be issuing a deportation order today,” reads the decision, “as I am satisfied that you are the person who is inadmissible to Canada and that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Minister’s allegation is true.”

According to the decision, Beckett was to be paid $1,500 to facilitate the family’s entry into the U.S. from the South Okanagan.

“You were chosen to smuggle this family, first, after the plan in the east or for them to cross into the United States in eastern Canada fell through,” it reads.

“And second, because you were knowledgeable about this particular area, Osoyoos and Washington, having … hunted and captured wild horses there.”

Beckett’s claims that he was just trying to help a family out were dismissed.

The tribunal decision also said Beckett was part of a criminal organization, saying that at least three people were involved in this incident.

“As I stated, you were observed in the area of the border. And in your statements to CBSA, you were to lead this family group southbound from British Columbia into the United States,” reads the decision, which noted the family also included an infant.

“You had entered Canada on April 4, 2023, and your sister transported you to a motel to collect this family. And then the four of you were driven by your sister to a restaurant near the border, so that the four of you could cross into the United States without reporting at a port of entry.

“And that is the most direct evidence of an attempt at people smuggling and procuring the illegal entry of the Mexican national family into the United States.”

The decision also noted that when Beckett came into contact with police in Osoyoos, he fled.

“And you were observed to be running by the RCMP and running away in such a manner that law enforcement had to follow your tracks backwards into the snow and that is where they found the family of Mexican nationals,” it said.

“(It) does not appear that you were flagging down the police for help when you encountered the RCMP, but you were texting and running away from this family.”

The decision says Beckett can file an application review. It is available online.