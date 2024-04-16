Winnipeg Jets secure home ice in round 1 of playoffs with 4-3 win over Seattle

Send this page to someone via email

When the Winnipeg Jets open the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche in a matter of days, game 1 will be played in Manitoba.

The Jets confirmed that by taking down the Seattle Kraken 4-3 Tuesday night, clinching second place in the Central.

Just past the midway point of the first period, Kyle Connor regained the team lead in goals when he opened the scoring. Mark Scheifele had the puck behind the Seattle net and Connor eluded coverage in front where Scheifele found him for his 33rd goal of the season at 10:33.

The Kraken answered back with just 1:22 remaining when Tomas Tatar fired a shot past a screened Connor Hellebuyck to tie the game.

But with 5.8 seconds left in the period, Connor restored Winnipeg’s lead when he received a pass from Josh Morrissey, faked a pass that sent Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer out of position and potted his second of the night.

It was a low event first period with Seattle outshooting Winnipeg 8-6.

Early in the second, the Jets doubled their lead. A low shot on goal from Tyler Toffoli created a big rebound that bounced off a Kraken defender and landed near the goal line where a diving Nikolaj Ehlers knocked it home to make it 3-1 at the 2:30 mark.

Seattle answered back at the 5:11 mark when Yanni Gourde got a piece of a shot that was going wide of the net and sent it past Hellebuyck.

Late in the period, the Kraken found the equalizer after some sustained pressure in the Winnipeg end. The tired Jets tried to break the puck out of their own end but Neal Pionk overskated the puck in the slot, gifting Seattle a 2-on-none. Gourde faked a shot before passing to Tye Kartye who beat a helpless Hellebuyck to level the score after 40 minutes.

The game stayed tied past the midway point of the third before Winnipeg capitalized on their second power play chance of the game.

Josh Morrissey nearly put the Jets ahead with Jared McCann in the box when he rang one off the crossbar, but it was the team’s second power play unit who put them ahead.

Ehlers had the puck at the point and hit Toffoli in the slot, who made a good move before backhanding the puck into an open net to make it 4-3 Winnipeg with 8:20 remaining.

A Ryker Evans double-minor for high-sticking with 6:29 to go gave Winnipeg a great opportunity to shut the door on Seattle but the Kraken managed to kill it off.

Seattle pulled Grubauer for an extra attacker with 40 seconds to go but ran out of time before they could generate any kind of push.

Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots in the win, his 37th of the season.

Winnipeg will wrap up the regular season Thursday night at home against Vancouver.