Share

Fire

3rd-alarm response called for large fire in northeast Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 6:19 pm
1 min read
A large fire was reported in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. View image in full screen
A large fire was reported in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Courtesy: Hope Brown
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services initiated a third-alarm response to a blaze in the city’s northeast on Tuesday afternoon.

EFRS was called at 2:42 p.m. to an area near 159 Avenue and just east of Fort Road/Manning Drive.

It was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:04 p.m. and upgraded again to a third alarm at 3:29 p.m.

Northeast Edmonton fire
A large fire was reported in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Courtesy: Hope Brown

As of 4 p.m., there were 21 crews on scene. There are typically four firefighters per unit but, depending on the type, there are sometimes as few as two.

Heavy black smoke was seen coming from what appeared to be several RV/camper-style vehicles near a driving range.

There were no reports of injuries, according to an EFRS spokesperson.

More to come…

Fort Road fire
Large fire in northeast Edmonton on Fort Road on April 16, 2024. Courtesy/Derek Dupuis
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

