3rd-alarm response called for large fire in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services initiated a third-alarm response to a blaze in the city’s northeast on Tuesday afternoon.
EFRS was called at 2:42 p.m. to an area near 159 Avenue and just east of Fort Road/Manning Drive.
It was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:04 p.m. and upgraded again to a third alarm at 3:29 p.m.
As of 4 p.m., there were 21 crews on scene. There are typically four firefighters per unit but, depending on the type, there are sometimes as few as two.
Heavy black smoke was seen coming from what appeared to be several RV/camper-style vehicles near a driving range.
There were no reports of injuries, according to an EFRS spokesperson.
More to come…
