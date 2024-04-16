3 Manitoba teens arrested, face sexual assault charges following hazing reports

Send this page to someone via email

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested following hazing incidents on a high school hockey team from the Pembina Valley, Man., area.

RCMP said the arrests were made Monday. Two of the suspects face sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement charges. The third faces sexual assault and assault charges.

There were two hazing incidents involving five victims between 15 and 16 years old, officers said. They were all rookies on the team.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Mounties said the first incident happened in November last year, and the second in January. Both happened at a Winnipeg hotel when the team was in the city to play in tournaments, police said.

“We have worked closely with the schools, the Prairie Spirit School Division, and coaches to determine what took place and to progress the investigation,” said Tara Seel, media relations officer with the Manitoba RCMP. “This type of behaviour – violent and humiliating initiations – is unacceptable and is going to result in criminal charges for the three male youth involved.”

Story continues below advertisement

The three suspects were released and have a court appearance scheduled for June 10 in Winnipeg.