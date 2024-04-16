Menu

Crime

3 Manitoba teens arrested, face sexual assault charges following hazing reports

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 2:16 pm
1 min read
Three teenage boys have been arrested following hazing incidents on a high school hockey team from the Pembina Valley, Man. area. View image in full screen
Three teenage boys have been arrested following hazing incidents on a high school hockey team from the Pembina Valley, Man. area. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld
Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested following hazing incidents on a high school hockey team from the Pembina Valley, Man., area.

RCMP said the arrests were made Monday. Two of the suspects face sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement charges. The third faces sexual assault and assault charges.

There were two hazing incidents involving five victims between 15 and 16 years old, officers said. They were all rookies on the team.

Mounties said the first incident happened in November last year, and the second in January. Both happened at a Winnipeg hotel when the team was in the city to play in tournaments, police said.

“We have worked closely with the schools, the Prairie Spirit School Division, and coaches to determine what took place and to progress the investigation,” said Tara Seel, media relations officer with the Manitoba RCMP. “This type of behaviour – violent and humiliating initiations – is unacceptable and is going to result in criminal charges for the three male youth involved.”

The three suspects were released and have a court appearance scheduled for June 10 in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'World Juniors sex assault case spark calls for change in hockey culture'
World Juniors sex assault case spark calls for change in hockey culture
