Toronto carjackings: 3 people face 54 charges in latest auto theft probe

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing a total of 54 charges in relation to an auto theft investigation that nearly saw police officers injured during an arrest.

Police revealed those details at a news conference on Tuesday, in which they said three people – included one minor – were arrested and charged in a string of alleged car-jackings in the city.

The first occurred on April 6 around 2 p.m. near Ellesmere and Kennedy roads in Scarborough: three male suspects approached someone exiting a blue BMW X5 and demanded the car keys; one of the suspects pointed a gun at the person, and the suspects got the vehicle and left, police said.

Security camera footage of a blue BMW X5 involved in a carjacking investigation on April 6, Toronto police say. Toronto Police/photo

Around 8 p.m. on April 11, police say officers were called to Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue in North York for reports of four male suspects attempting to steal a 2021 white Lamborghini Urus at a gas station.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the vehicle’s owner was repeatedly assaulted, and had to be taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Finally, on April 12 at roughly 10:27 p.m. at Islington and Steeles avenues in North York, police say officers found the two vehicles in a parking lot off Barmac Drive.

View image in full screen Security camera footage of a white Lamborghini Urus involved in a carjacking investigation on April 11, Toronto police say. Toronto Police/photo

When the blue BMW X5 attempted to leave the area, officers moved in; the driver reversed up a hill, smashing into several police vehicles while trying to evade arrest and narrowly missed the officers, police said.

“Even when boxed in by police vehicles, the driver refused to comply with officers’ demands and again attempted to flee,” police said in the news release.

“Officers arrested all three occupants in the vehicle.”

0:48 Nearly 600 cars recovered in sweeping auto theft crackdown in Ontario, Quebec: police

Three guns and more than $18,000 in Canadian cash were seized, as well as the two vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects face a total of 54 charges, including possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.