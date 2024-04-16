Menu

Crime

Burnaby man charged in stabbing death of woman found on Vancouver street: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman killed in targeted homicide in Vancouver'
Woman killed in targeted homicide in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating the targeted, early morning killing of a 49-year-old woman in the Killarney neighbourhood. Grace Ke reports. – Apr 3, 2024
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman on April 3.

Vancouver police were called around 6 a.m. to reports of screams and a person lying on Rosemont Drive, just north of Fraserview Golf Course.

The victim, 49-year-old Gertrude Cheong, had been stabbed and died at the scene. Police previously stated that the incident was targeted.

The suspect was arrested on April 4 and charges have now been approved against Eric Lau from Burnaby.
The investigation established that the victim and the accused knew each other, police said.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s body found on South Vancouver street'
Woman’s body found on South Vancouver street
The Vancouver Police Department asks anyone with information who has not yet come forward to call its homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

Story continues below advertisement

 

