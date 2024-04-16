Burnaby man charged in stabbing death of woman found on Vancouver street: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman on April 3.

Vancouver police were called around 6 a.m. to reports of screams and a person lying on Rosemont Drive, just north of Fraserview Golf Course.

The victim, 49-year-old Gertrude Cheong, had been stabbed and died at the scene. Police previously stated that the incident was targeted.

The suspect was arrested on April 4 and charges have now been approved against Eric Lau from Burnaby.

The investigation established that the victim and the accused knew each other, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department asks anyone with information who has not yet come forward to call its homicide unit at 604-717-2500.