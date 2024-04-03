Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman’s body found on residential street in South Vancouver: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
The body was found Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Rosemont Drive, a residential street in the Killarney neighbourhood. View image in full screen
The body was found Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Rosemont Drive, a residential street in the Killarney neighbourhood. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A heavy police presence was in South Vancouver on Wednesday morning after the discovery of a woman’s body.

The body was found in the 2700 block of Rosemont Drive, a residential street in the Killarney neighbourhood.

The cause of death has not been determined and Vancouver police said more information will be released later Wednesday.

The body was seen at the side of a black Acura car that was parked on the street.

Investigators blocked the licence plate of the Acura with paper.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A section of the road has been closed off for the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police test out the use of body cams'
Vancouver police test out the use of body cams
Trending Now

She is the second woman to die on a Vancouver street in the past few days.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman with critical injuries was found on Victoria Drive on Saturday. She died shortly after she was discovered, police said.

Vancouver police have not released details about that woman’s death but did say the department’s major crime unit is investigating.

Investigators have not linked the two incidents together.

More to come

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices