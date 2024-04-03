Woman’s body found on residential street in South Vancouver: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A heavy police presence was in South Vancouver on Wednesday morning after the discovery of a woman’s body.

The body was found in the 2700 block of Rosemont Drive, a residential street in the Killarney neighbourhood.

The cause of death has not been determined and Vancouver police said more information will be released later Wednesday.

The body was seen at the side of a black Acura car that was parked on the street.

Investigators blocked the licence plate of the Acura with paper.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A section of the road has been closed off for the investigation.

5:20 Vancouver police test out the use of body cams

She is the second woman to die on a Vancouver street in the past few days.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman with critical injuries was found on Victoria Drive on Saturday. She died shortly after she was discovered, police said.

Vancouver police have not released details about that woman’s death but did say the department’s major crime unit is investigating.

Investigators have not linked the two incidents together.

More to come