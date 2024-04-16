Menu

Entertainment

Kevin Hart to headline this summer’s Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Super sidekicks Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson lend voice to DC Legend of Super Pets'
Super sidekicks Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson lend voice to DC Legend of Super Pets
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 2, 2022) The hilarious and dynamic duo of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are back with a twist. The two are staring as the voices of Krypto the Superdog and Ace. YTV’s Duhin recently caught up with the two and chatted about their new film "DC League of Super Pets." – Aug 2, 2022
The producers of the 2024 Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in Edmonton announced Tuesday they have secured a headliner for this summer’s event that will “have the whole city excited.”

In a news release, Trixstar LIVE announced that comedian Kevin Hart, a native of Philadelphia who became the latest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy last month, will bring his “Acting My Age” standup tour to Kinsmen Park on July 13 as part of the outdoor comedy festival.

“With the already announced July 12 and 14 lineups, Edmonton is truly in for a wildly hilarious summer and kickoff to the GOCF 2024 season,” said Brennan McFaul, the vice-president of Trixstar.

The July 12 show will feature Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis while the July 14 show will feature Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings, Steph Tolev and Lisa Gilroy.

Hart, whose work has seen him be nominated for Grammy and Emmy awards, started his career as an entertainer by performing at a comedy club’s amateur night. Since then, he has secured roles in commercially successful Hollywood films like The 40-Year-Old-Virgin, The Upside, Lift and the Jumanji film franchise.

Hart is also an entrepreneur and chairman of the Hartbeat media company.

“I didn’t start doing what I was doing to get awards,” Hart told a crowd last month at the Kennedy Center opera house in Washington where he was awarded the Mark Twain prize. “I just fell in love with the idea of comedy.”

–With files from The Associated Press

Kevin Hart attends a premiere on Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. View image in full screen
Kevin Hart attends a premiere on Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File
