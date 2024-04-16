Kevin Hart to headline this summer’s Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The producers of the 2024 Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in Edmonton announced Tuesday they have secured a headliner for this summer’s event that will “have the whole city excited.”

In a news release, Trixstar LIVE announced that comedian Kevin Hart, a native of Philadelphia who became the latest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy last month, will bring his “Acting My Age” standup tour to Kinsmen Park on July 13 as part of the outdoor comedy festival.

“With the already announced July 12 and 14 lineups, Edmonton is truly in for a wildly hilarious summer and kickoff to the GOCF 2024 season,” said Brennan McFaul, the vice-president of Trixstar.

The July 12 show will feature Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis while the July 14 show will feature Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings, Steph Tolev and Lisa Gilroy.

Hart, whose work has seen him be nominated for Grammy and Emmy awards, started his career as an entertainer by performing at a comedy club’s amateur night. Since then, he has secured roles in commercially successful Hollywood films like The 40-Year-Old-Virgin, The Upside, Lift and the Jumanji film franchise.

Hart is also an entrepreneur and chairman of the Hartbeat media company.

“I didn’t start doing what I was doing to get awards,” Hart told a crowd last month at the Kennedy Center opera house in Washington where he was awarded the Mark Twain prize. “I just fell in love with the idea of comedy.”

–With files from The Associated Press