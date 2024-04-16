Man dies from gunshot wound in Saskatoon’s 8th homicide of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man died in Saskatoon early Tuesday and the Saskatoon Police Service is dubbing the death the city’s eighth homicide of 2024.

Officers responded to gunshots around 12:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Avenue O South and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Royal University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Saskatoon police’s major crime section and forensic identification services are investigating.