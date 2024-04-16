Menu

Crime

Teen charged with attempted murder in Halifax stabbing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 12:40 pm
1 min read
A 16-year-old is facing attempted murder and aggravated charges after a stabbing in Halifax that sent an 18-year-old to hospital, according to Halifax Regional Police.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A 16-year-old is facing attempted murder and aggravated charges after a stabbing in Halifax that sent an 18-year-old to hospital, according to Halifax Regional Police.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
A 16-year-old is facing attempted murder and aggravated charges after a stabbing in Halifax that sent another teen to hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say they found a victim with stab wounds in the 300-block of Lacewood Drive at around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The suspect, who was described at the time as a male in his late teens, had fled the scene on foot. The victim, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim was initially described as a youth, but police have since made a correction and said the victim is a 18-year-old man.

“(Monday), shortly after 3:30 p.m., a 16-year-old youth was arrested after turning themselves in to police in Halifax,” police said in a Tuesday update.

The teen is scheduled to appear in youth court Tuesday.

School was in hold and secure

During the initial investigation, the nearby high school, Halifax West, was briefly placed in a hold and secure as police searched for the suspect.

“We were made aware of an incident unfolding in the community near Halifax West High School yesterday,” Halifax Regional Centre for Education spokesperson, Lindsey Bunin, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Police asked school administrators to place the school in a hold and secure, which lasted approximately an hour.”

She added that the people involved in the incident are not students at Halifax West.

