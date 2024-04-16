Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man sought on murder charge related to February killing: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 9:26 am
1 min read
Tyron Custer Harper is wanted for second-degree murder.
Tyron Custer Harper is wanted for second-degree murder. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police have identified a suspect in a killing that took place earlier this year, and are reaching out to the public for help.

Tyron Custer Harper, 30, is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Kevin Delaney Flett.

Flett was found seriously injured on the night of Feb. 25 near Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say they’re looking for information regarding Harper’s whereabouts, and anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-958-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '‘It’s going crazy out there’: Winnipeg Coun. Ross Eadie on crime'
‘It’s going crazy out there’: Winnipeg Coun. Ross Eadie on crime
