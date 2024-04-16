Winnipeg man sought on murder charge related to February killing: police

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have identified a suspect in a killing that took place earlier this year, and are reaching out to the public for help.

Tyron Custer Harper, 30, is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Kevin Delaney Flett.

Flett was found seriously injured on the night of Feb. 25 near Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say they’re looking for information regarding Harper’s whereabouts, and anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-958-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

