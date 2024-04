Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada and Jasper Fire Department crews are responding to a wildfire northeast of Jasper National Park.

In a post on X late Monday afternoon, Parks Canada said the fire is located around the transfer station which is around nine kilometres northeast of the national park. Smoke is visible from Highway 16.

Fire specialists are also on site, Parks Canada said.

More to come…