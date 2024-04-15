Data shows 2024 could be a record-breaking year in Manitoba for potholes

Send this page to someone via email

It’s pothole season, and numbers show it’s been a bumpy ride in Manitoba.

As of April 7 this year, 1,634 pothole-related claims were reported to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI). That’s over half of similar claims made in all of 2023, and almost two times 2019’s numbers. At this rate, 2024 could be a record-breaking year for cars beaten up by holes in Manitoba’s roads.

Currently, 2022 is the record-holder, with almost 5,400 pothole claims made. Nearly a third of those were drawn up in May that year.

Pothole-related claims reported to Manitoba Public Insurance as of April 7, 2024 as well as comparative data from previous years. Manitoba Public Insurance

Michael Cantor, manager of streets maintenance with the City of Winnipeg, said repairs within the perimeter are underway.

“We have crews out there to patch, and we now have access to hot asphalt, so we are making some long-lasting repairs. So, it’s been good, and hopefully the weather will stay stable and we’ll catch up.”

He said there are six crews out filling the small craters, and three road patch machines.

When navigating pothole-riddled roads, MPI said it encourages drivers to scan as far down the road as possible to scout out dips.

“If you are approaching one, don’t swerve suddenly, as you may hit another vehicle,” the provincial insurer said. Instead, “slow down as much as possible before the pothole.”

The corporation also said that many of the divots pop up in the curb lane where water can pool. The water can hide potholes, “so be sure to approach all puddles with the same caution,” it said.

For those that wind up hitting a pothole and damaging their vehicle, there are two ways to open a claim: online at mpi.mb.ca/claim-form, or by calling 204-985-7000.