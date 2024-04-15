City of Brandon monitors Assiniboine water levels after flood warning issued

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Brandon, Man., are keeping an eye on the water levels of the Assiniboine River after the province issued a flood warning on Friday. The warning extends from the Shellmouth Dam all the way to Brandon due to the recent fast snowmelt and potential for some rain, which could be impacting the area in the coming days.

Brandon’s emergency manager Tobin Praznik said that the city currently is well prepared, but there have been some instances already of flooding in low-lying areas.

“Since April 9th, we’ve actually been experiencing some overland flooding in some of our low-lying areas,” says Praznik. “So we have been really closely monitoring the situation, especially knowing that we still have quite a bit of water coming downstream.”

Since the flood warning was issued, the city remains in daily communication with the Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre and is ready to respond if levels on the Assiniboine continue to rise.

“Our team stays in touch daily. As we continue to monitor the situation, as we get updates through the province, that triggers key actions for us,” Praznik explained. “So we’re we’re on continuous alert at this point in time.

“Again, hopefully things will continue to stay favourable. But if they do happen to escalate, then we’ll be in a situation (to) not only advise the public of what might be impacted, but to take the necessary actions.”

In the meantime, Praznik advises that residents need to remember that river conditions are constantly changing and are considered dangerous.

“We advise the public to stay away from those areas. As much as it’s an attraction to watch how quickly the water is flowing, it’s also quite dangerous,” says Praznik.

“Both ourselves, our kids and pets, let’s keep them away from these areas until such time things are a little safer, and the water is between the banks and a little bit more stable.”