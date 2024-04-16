Menu

Crime

Ontario family’s dog stolen from fenced backyard in middle of the day

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Megan Thompson is holding out hope that someone can reunite her family with Luna, her five-year-old daughter’s beloved chihuahua, who she says was stolen from their fenced backyard in London, Ont., in the middle of the day.

The “pretty shocking” incident on March 27 at 12:11 p.m. at their Marconi Blvd. home in the Trafalgar Heights neighbourhood was caught on camera and Thompson says police have a suspect vehicle description, but so far, the dog has yet to be returned.

Three images of a man entering a fenced yard with two small dogs in it. View image in full screen
Megan Thompson shared these images from her backyard on March 27, 2024. supplied by Megan Thompson
Surveillance image of a man holding a small dog in one arm in a parking lot. View image in full screen
Megan Thompson said police provided her with this photograph of the suspect. supplied by Megan Thompson

Thompson said they got Luna on Feb. 27, exactly a month before she was stolen, to help with her daughter’s fear of dogs.

“(My daughter) was afraid of big dogs until we got her a small dog and then had to get our (two-year-old) son a puppy,” she said.

“She got really attached to Luna and still cries for her.”

Their other dog has also been distressed and whining, said Thompson, and wouldn’t go in the backyard for a couple of days after Luna was taken.

Two dogs waiting at a back door on a sunny day. View image in full screen
Megan Thompson says her son’s dog, right, has been upset since Luna, left, was taken. supplied by Megan Thompson

She’s posted multiple appeals on Facebook including surveillance photos from the backyard and photos of Luna.

She said the suspect vehicle was described to her as a “standard newish dark blue dodge caravan that was dirty and had a wheelchair pass in the front window” that is in good condition and has a clear licence plate cover that is slightly yellow-tinged from age. She said police have been unable to determine the licence plate number.

London police did not speak to details of the investigation but confirmed “it is active and ongoing.”

