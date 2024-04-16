Ontario family’s dog stolen from fenced backyard in middle of the day

Send this page to someone via email

Megan Thompson is holding out hope that someone can reunite her family with Luna, her five-year-old daughter’s beloved chihuahua, who she says was stolen from their fenced backyard in London, Ont., in the middle of the day.

The “pretty shocking” incident on March 27 at 12:11 p.m. at their Marconi Blvd. home in the Trafalgar Heights neighbourhood was caught on camera and Thompson says police have a suspect vehicle description, but so far, the dog has yet to be returned.

View image in full screen Megan Thompson shared these images from her backyard on March 27, 2024. supplied by Megan Thompson

View image in full screen Megan Thompson said police provided her with this photograph of the suspect. supplied by Megan Thompson

Thompson said they got Luna on Feb. 27, exactly a month before she was stolen, to help with her daughter’s fear of dogs.

“(My daughter) was afraid of big dogs until we got her a small dog and then had to get our (two-year-old) son a puppy,” she said.

“She got really attached to Luna and still cries for her.”

Their other dog has also been distressed and whining, said Thompson, and wouldn’t go in the backyard for a couple of days after Luna was taken.

View image in full screen Megan Thompson says her son’s dog, right, has been upset since Luna, left, was taken. supplied by Megan Thompson

She’s posted multiple appeals on Facebook including surveillance photos from the backyard and photos of Luna.

She said the suspect vehicle was described to her as a “standard newish dark blue dodge caravan that was dirty and had a wheelchair pass in the front window” that is in good condition and has a clear licence plate cover that is slightly yellow-tinged from age. She said police have been unable to determine the licence plate number.

London police did not speak to details of the investigation but confirmed “it is active and ongoing.”