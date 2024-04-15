SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Blue Jays reinstate Jansen from injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2024 3:48 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated catcher Danny Jansen from the 10-day injured list and optioned catcher Brian Serven to Triple-A Buffalo.

Jansen was active for the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday night at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays said in a release.

The 29-year-old backstop missed the first 16 games of the regular season. He suffered a small fracture in the pisiform bone at the base of his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch on March 13.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Jansen played four games for the Bisons ahead of his reinstatement. He hit 17 homers and drove in 53 runs over 86 games for the Blue Jays last season.

Alejandro Kirk handled most of the catching duties in Jansen’s absence. Kirk has struggled with just eight singles in 47 at-bats for a .170 batting average and .429 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

Trending Now

Serven did not record a hit in eight at-bats. He made appearances in seven games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

