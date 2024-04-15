Menu

Canada

Pro-Palestinian protest shuts down Deltaport

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gaza protests shut down B.C. container terminal for several hours'
Gaza protests shut down B.C. container terminal for several hours
Protesters shut down access to the Deltaport container terminal for several hours Monday morning - creating a traffic mess for those travelling to and from the Tsawwassen ferry. The group supports Palestinians in Gaza, and believes Canada is complicit in their suffering. Andrea Macpherson has more.
Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down access to the Deltaport shipping container terminal in Tsawwassen for several hours on Monday morning.

Demonstrators told Global News they want to draw attention to what it is calling Canada’s support of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

The gathering caused traffic backups of more than five kilometres at one point, and hampered drivers trying to get to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

The group said they were there because of ZIM, an Israeli shipping company operating out of the port, protesters said.

“It is one of the main companies that has been coming into ports all along the west coast of both Canada and the U.S., arming the Israeli military,” Maryam Adrangi said.

She said the gathering is one of 50 around the world in support of a global day of action.

A Deltaport spokesperson provided a statement regarding the shutdown and protest.

“The illegal protestors blocked the access to GCT Deltaport severely impacting our operations this morning,” the spokesperson said.

“Illegal protestors actions caused an unsafe situation on the Roberts Bank causeway for the truckers that were being held there.

“We called on the law enforcement agencies to act quickly so we can return to safe and normal operations at Canada’s largest container terminal.”

