Crime

Saskatoon police highlight weekend stabbing and assault incidents

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are highlighting assault and stabbing incidents that took place over the weekend. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service is highlighting stabbing and assault incidents that took place Friday and Sunday, which are all currently being investigated.

Officers got a call before 9 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Avenue C South reporting an assault.

Police said a victim had been assaulted by an unknown man who fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

On Sunday, officers responded to a call around 1:20 a.m. of a man lying on the street who had been stabbed.

Police said the 32-year-old man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Then, at 9:10 p.m. on the same day, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of 20th Street West to a report of a woman who had been stabbed.

The woman reported that her belongings had been stolen and she was assaulted and stabbed at her home in the 400 block of Avenue R South, but she was able to walk herself to the hospital to get treatment.

