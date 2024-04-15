Saskatoon police highlight weekend stabbing and assault incidents

The Saskatoon Police Service is highlighting stabbing and assault incidents that took place Friday and Sunday, which are all currently being investigated.
Officers got a call before 9 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Avenue C South reporting an assault.
Police said a victim had been assaulted by an unknown man who fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
On Sunday, officers responded to a call around 1:20 a.m. of a man lying on the street who had been stabbed.
Police said the 32-year-old man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Then, at 9:10 p.m. on the same day, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of 20th Street West to a report of a woman who had been stabbed.
The woman reported that her belongings had been stolen and she was assaulted and stabbed at her home in the 400 block of Avenue R South, but she was able to walk herself to the hospital to get treatment.
