Police arrest suspect accused of assaulting officer at Gaza protest in Vancouver

One month ago, Vancouver Police released images of a protestor.

The woman was part of a demonstration on the Granville Street Bridge on March 2, calling for an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Vancouver police allege one of the demonstrators assaulted one of their officers.

“The officer was struck in the face and had their eyes gouged at by an item that the protestor was holding,” spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“The suspect then escaped in the crowd.”

Now, following tips from the public, Vancouver Police have arrested a 33-year-old suspect.

“The investigation is ongoing, we are still gathering evidence,” Addison said.

“We anticipate at the conclusion of the investigation we’ll be in a position to forward recommended criminal charges to crown counsel so that this person can be formally charged under the Criminal Code.”

The suspect has been released from custody.

Demonstrations are becoming more frequent, more violent and more costly, according to VPD.

Last year there were more than a thousand protests in Vancouver, with overtime costing more than $4 million.