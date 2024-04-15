Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest suspect accused of assaulting officer at Gaza protest in Vancouver

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 9:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested in eye gouging assault on Vancouver police officer'
Suspect arrested in eye gouging assault on Vancouver police officer
An arrest has been made in connection with an assault on a police officer at a Vancouver protest last month. VPD says the officer had their eye gouged. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One month ago, Vancouver Police released images of a protestor.

The woman was part of a demonstration on the Granville Street Bridge on March 2, calling for an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Vancouver police allege one of the demonstrators assaulted one of their officers.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police seek help to identify protester'
Vancouver police seek help to identify protester

“The officer was struck in the face and had their eyes gouged at by an item that the protestor was holding,” spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The suspect then escaped in the crowd.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Now, following tips from the public, Vancouver Police have arrested a 33-year-old suspect.

“The investigation is ongoing, we are still gathering evidence,” Addison said.

“We anticipate at the conclusion of the investigation we’ll be in a position to forward recommended criminal charges to crown counsel so that this person can be formally charged under the Criminal Code.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police say protester assaulted officer, photos released'
Vancouver police say protester assaulted officer, photos released

The suspect has been released from custody.

Demonstrations are becoming more frequent, more violent and more costly, according to VPD.

Last year there were more than a thousand protests in Vancouver, with overtime costing more than $4 million.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices