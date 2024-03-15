Vancouver police say protester assaulted officer, release photos

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with Vancouver police have released images of a female suspect they believe is responsible for assaulting an officer.

On March 2 in downtown Vancouver, police attended a protest where a group of people tried to shut down the Granville Street Bridge.

Officers formed a line near the bridge’s on-ramp to stop the group from advancing, and police allege the group tried to break through the police line.

“(A) constable was injured when a protester struck her in the face and used a small stick with a flag attached to poke at her eyes,” Vancouver police said in a release. “The suspect fled back into the crowd before police could arrest her.”

Vancouver police released three images of the woman, hoping someone would recognize her.

View image in full screen Vancouver police are looking to identify this protester, who they say assaulted an officer. Vancouver police

The woman is described by police as with a heavy build and shoulder-length dark hair. She was wearing a tan baseball hat, with a white and red scarf, and a black medical mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police officers said they recognize the woman from previous protests but her identity remains unknown.

View image in full screen A female suspect allegedly assaulted a Vancouver police officer at a protest. Vancouver police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.