Man pulls knife after being denied entry to bar: Guelph police

Guelph police are looking for an individual who allegedly pulled a knife after being denied entry into a bar.

Investigators say a man tried to get into the business on Silvercreek Parkway South around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

They say the man was turned away twice by staff because he was not carrying identification.

Investigators say he returned a third time and pulled out a knife. He allegedly lunged at a staff member who was able to avoid contact and therefore any serious injury.

They say the suspect fled on foot and was seen heading east on Waterloo Avenue. A black knife was recovered with duct tape around the handle.

He is described as five feet seven inches with a thin build, wearing a light-coloured windbreaker with dark shoulders, dark pants, a black baseball cap, and a medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.