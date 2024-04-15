Guelph man charged after being injured with explosive device: police

See more sharing options

Guelph police say one man is facing charges after he was injured with an explosive device.

Police said they were called to Guelph General Hospital on Sunday after a man was being treated for hand injuries.

Investigators said the man had a small explosive device, which went off and caused his injuries.

Police are reporting no other injuries.

Officers found the suspected detonation location near the Eramosa River at the end of Waterworks Place.

A 27-year-old will appear in court on May 24.