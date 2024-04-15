Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged after being injured with explosive device: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 15, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Guelph police say a man is charged after he was injured with an explosive device. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man is charged after he was injured with an explosive device. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say one man is facing charges after he was injured with an explosive device.

Police said they were called to Guelph General Hospital on Sunday after a man was being treated for hand injuries.

Investigators said the man had a small explosive device, which went off and caused his injuries.

Police are reporting no other injuries.

Officers found the suspected detonation location near the Eramosa River at the end of Waterworks Place.

A 27-year-old will appear in court on May 24.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

