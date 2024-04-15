Menu

Fire

Crews battle grass fire near rail tracks on northeast outskirts of Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 9:44 am
1 min read
A large grassfire saw Edmonton Fire Rescue Services deploy nine units to an industrial area in a northeast section of the city on Monday morning.
Global News
A large grass fire saw Edmonton Fire Rescue Services deploy nine units to an industrial area in a northeast section of the city on Monday morning.

EFRS said crews were called to the scene near some rail tracks off Hayter Road at 3:56 a.m. The area is not far from Yellowhead Trail and the northeast leg of Anthony Henday Drive.

A large grassfire saw Edmonton Fire Rescue Services deploy nine units to an industrial area in a northeast section of the city on Monday morning.
Global News

It took fire crews 20 minutes to get to the scene. As of 7:25 a.m., no injuries had been reported.

More to come.

Dry conditions prompt early Alberta fire bans, Edmonton council pushes for further restrictions
