Crews battle grass fire near rail tracks on northeast outskirts of Edmonton

A large grass fire saw Edmonton Fire Rescue Services deploy nine units to an industrial area in a northeast section of the city on Monday morning.

EFRS said crews were called to the scene near some rail tracks off Hayter Road at 3:56 a.m. The area is not far from Yellowhead Trail and the northeast leg of Anthony Henday Drive.

View image in full screen A large grassfire saw Edmonton Fire Rescue Services deploy nine units to an industrial area in a northeast section of the city on Monday morning. Global News

It took fire crews 20 minutes to get to the scene. As of 7:25 a.m., no injuries had been reported.

More to come.