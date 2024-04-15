Fire at south Edmonton apartment building sends person to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment building in south Edmonton on Sunday night.

Paul Norrish, a district chief with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, told Global News crews were called to a three-storey building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street at 9:28 p.m.

He said firefighters saw a number of residents had already escaped the building while others were trying to get away from the fire by heading to their balconies.

“It speaks to how important pre-fire planning is,” Norrish said. “One of the residents had a self-rescuing ladder.

“One person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation. Another person on scene was treated for cuts (they sustained) while they were trying to self-rescue out of the basement.”

Norrish added that a number of pets were rescued. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there was no immediate word on a damage estimate.

The EFRS said it took firefighters hours to put out the fire.