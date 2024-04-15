Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire at south Edmonton apartment building sends person to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 9:32 am
1 min read
Edmonton firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street at 9:28 p.m. on April 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street at 9:28 p.m. on April 14, 2024. Eric Beck/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment building in south Edmonton on Sunday night.

Paul Norrish, a district chief with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, told Global News crews were called to a three-storey building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street at 9:28 p.m.

He said firefighters saw a number of residents had already escaped the building while others were trying to get away from the fire by heading to their balconies.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It speaks to how important pre-fire planning is,” Norrish said. “One of the residents had a self-rescuing ladder.

“One person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation. Another person on scene was treated for cuts (they sustained) while they were trying to self-rescue out of the basement.”

Norrish added that a number of pets were rescued. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there was no immediate word on a damage estimate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The EFRS said it took firefighters hours to put out the fire.

Click to play video: 'Fire safety tips amid increasing incidents in Edmonton'
Fire safety tips amid increasing incidents in Edmonton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices