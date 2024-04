Send this page to someone via email

A fire caused significant damage to a home in northeast Calgary on Saturday night.

EMS confirmed to Global News that one adult was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries around 11:30 p.m.

Neighbours told Global News they heard a large explosion around 11 p.m. and went outside to see the garage doors blown off the home where the fire happened.

Global News

