70-year-old N.B. man arrested in fatal shooting in Pointe-Sapin: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 70-year-old man from Pointe-Sapin, N.B, was arrested on a murder charge following an alleged shooting Saturday afternoon that led to a man’s death, RCMP says.

“When police arrived at the scene, a 52-year-old man was discovered deceased,” police said in a statement, adding that no one else was injured in the incident, which occurred at a residence on Route 117.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said that the suspect was quickly located and detained with assistance of a peace officer from Parks Canada.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, treating the incident as a homicide,” police said.

The man was arrested on murder charges and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday.

Police said they are asking anyone with video footage of the incident or details that could assist in the investigation process to contact authorities at 1-888-506-7267.