Man hospitalized after stabbing on St. James Street: Winnipeg police

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after he was stabbed during a fight involving a group of people in a St. James Street parking lot, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to the 1000 block of. St. James street around 12:10 a.m. where they found a victim with a “serious lower-body injury.”

“Emergency medical care was provided, and a tourniquet was applied,” police said in a release.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

A second adult male was also injured and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online.