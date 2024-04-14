Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man hospitalized after stabbing on St. James Street: Winnipeg police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 14, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in their investigation of the early Sunday stabbing at a St. James Street parking lot. Elisha Dacey/Global News
A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after he was stabbed during a fight involving a group of people in a  St. James Street parking lot, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to the 1000 block of. St. James street around 12:10 a.m. where they found a victim with a “serious lower-body injury.”

“Emergency medical care was provided, and a tourniquet was applied,” police said in a release.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

A second adult male was also injured and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

