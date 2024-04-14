Menu

Fire

Toronto firefighters save person hanging outside apartment window to escape blaze

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 14, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Firefighters were called to the apartment fire around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to the apartment fire around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto firefighters rescued a person Sunday morning who was found hanging outside a window of their third-storey apartment to escape a fire that had broken out.

According to fire crews, calls reporting a residential fire on George Street and Dundas Street came in just before 8:30 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters located a person hanging from their unit as flames and smoke billowed out of the apartment.

The person was taken to hospital for further treatment but was in non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Officials say the fire was successfully knocked down and crews remained on scene as a precaution.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

