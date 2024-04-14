Toronto firefighters save person hanging outside apartment window to escape blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto firefighters rescued a person Sunday morning who was found hanging outside a window of their third-storey apartment to escape a fire that had broken out.

According to fire crews, calls reporting a residential fire on George Street and Dundas Street came in just before 8:30 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters located a person hanging from their unit as flames and smoke billowed out of the apartment.

The person was taken to hospital for further treatment but was in non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Officials say the fire was successfully knocked down and crews remained on scene as a precaution.