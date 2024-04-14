Man arrested for alleged assault on Toronto police officer after his rescue from apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man was arrested for assaulting an officer shortly after being rescued by Toronto firefighters.

First responders say the man was found hanging outside a window of his third-storey apartment to escape a fire that had broken out.

According to fire crews, calls reporting a residential fire on George Street and Dundas Street came in just before 8:30 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters located the man hanging from his window as flames and smoke billowed out of the apartment.

Police allege the man then assaulted an officer on scene before being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the fire was successfully knocked down and crews remained on scene as a precaution.