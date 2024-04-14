Menu

Fire

Man arrested for alleged assault on Toronto police officer after his rescue from apartment fire

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 14, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Firefighters were called to the apartment fire around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to the apartment fire around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Max Trotta / Global News
Police say a man was arrested for assaulting an officer shortly after being rescued by Toronto firefighters.

First responders say the man was found hanging outside a window of his third-storey apartment to escape a fire that had broken out.

According to fire crews, calls reporting a residential fire on George Street and Dundas Street came in just before 8:30 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters located the man hanging from his window as flames and smoke billowed out of the apartment.

Police allege the man then assaulted an officer on scene before being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the fire was successfully knocked down and crews remained on scene as a precaution.

