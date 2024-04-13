Menu

Canada

B.C. man admits he was reaching for fried chicken prior to crashing his car

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
A frontline officer with the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near the Nancy Green Junction in Rossland just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. View image in full screen
A frontline officer with the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near the Nancy Green Junction in Rossland just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. File / Global News
One man is lucky he wasn’t seriously injured or killed after crashing his vehicle in Rossland, B.C., while reaching for a piece of fried chicken.

A frontline officer with the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near the Nancy Green Junction in Rossland just before 3 p.m. last Sunday. When the officer arrived on scene, he quickly located the smashed vehicle and the man who was behind the wheel.

“His vehicle had sustained serious front-end damage after colliding with a concrete barricade, and needed to be towed from the scene,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The man allegedly confessed to the officer that he was reaching for a piece of fried chicken just before he smashed into the barrier.

“This bite of chicken could have been deadly,” Wicentowich said.

“Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of fatal incidents on our highways in B.C. Please stay focused on driving and leave the chicken dinner at home.”

To make matters worse for the driver, he was also handed a $598 ticket after the officer who attended the accident discovered that his vehicle’s insurance had allegedly expired.

According to ICBC, distracted driving is a contributing factor in 38 per cent of all police-reported crashes in the province.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

