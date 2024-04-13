New arrest made in connection with armed home invasion in Brampton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Officers in Peel Region with the Central Robbery Bureau say they have made another arrest in connection with an armed home invasion that happened in Brampton, Ont., last year.

According to investigators, four suspects forced entry into a home near Sandalwood Parkway and McLaughlin Road in November 2023.

Once inside, the suspects allegedly made demands for money and property, even firing a shot from a firearm in their possession. One of the occupants was struck by the bullet and required medical attention.

Police say the four suspects stole from the home and fled on foot.

Officers also said that, during the course of this investigation, it was determined one of the suspects involved was also responsible for two other robberies.

Peel Regional Police said in a release Saturday they had arrested 24-year-old Tyrese Williams in connection with the home invasion and robbery.

Investigators previously charged two other suspects in relation to the same incident.

“At the time of his arrest, Tyrese Williams was bound by a weapons prohibition stemming from previous convictions for robbery with the specific condition not to possess any weapons,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police anticipate more charges could be laid.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410.