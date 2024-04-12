Camera captures man breaking into Port Moody, B.C., restaurant twice

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Port Moody, B.C., have released video of a man accused of breaking into a restaurant and making off with multiple electronic devices.

In a media release, police said the man actually broke into the Moody Centre business twice, once around 11 p.m. on April 9, and again around 6:30 a.m. the following morning.

1:39 Man drives car into Port Moody’s Burrard Inlet

Security video shows the man appearing to enter the restaurant through a kitchen area and carrying a flashlight, and grabbing items from a table.

Story continues below advertisement

The break-in is one of six reported in the Moody Centre area in the past month, targeting businesses, parkade storage units and a construction site, according to police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect is described as having long dark hair tied in a bun, glasses and a puffy jacket. He was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456 or by emailing tips@portmoodypolice.com.