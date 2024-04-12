Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Camera captures man breaking into Port Moody, B.C., restaurant twice

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Port Moody police look for help identifying break and enter suspect'
Port Moody police look for help identifying break and enter suspect
On April 10, staff at a business in the Port Moody Centre area called police after discovering their restaurant had been broken into overnight. Security footage shows the suspect entering the business twice taking multiple electronic devices.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Port Moody, B.C., have released video of a man accused of breaking into a restaurant and making off with multiple electronic devices.

In a media release, police said the man actually broke into the Moody Centre business twice, once around 11 p.m. on April 9, and again around 6:30 a.m. the following morning.

Click to play video: 'Man drives car into Port Moody’s Burrard Inlet'
Man drives car into Port Moody’s Burrard Inlet

Security video shows the man appearing to enter the restaurant through a kitchen area and carrying a flashlight, and grabbing items from a table.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The break-in is one of six reported in the Moody Centre area in the past month, targeting businesses, parkade storage units and a construction site, according to police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect is described as having long dark hair tied in a bun, glasses and a puffy jacket. He was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456 or by emailing tips@portmoodypolice.com.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices