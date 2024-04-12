Camera captures man breaking into Port Moody, B.C., restaurant twice

Police in Port Moody, B.C., have released video of a man accused of breaking into a restaurant and making off with multiple electronic devices.
In a media release, police said the man actually broke into the Moody Centre business twice, once around 11 p.m. on April 9, and again around 6:30 a.m. the following morning.
Security video shows the man appearing to enter the restaurant through a kitchen area and carrying a flashlight, and grabbing items from a table.
The break-in is one of six reported in the Moody Centre area in the past month, targeting businesses, parkade storage units and a construction site, according to police.
The suspect is described as having long dark hair tied in a bun, glasses and a puffy jacket. He was carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456 or by emailing tips@portmoodypolice.com.
