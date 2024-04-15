Police in Waterloo take down stolen car ring, recover 9 vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have busted a gang of car thieves who were allegedly using stolen IDs to steal vehicles from rental agencies and used car dealerships in the area.

In total, police laid more than 50 charges against five people in connection with the case and recovered nine stolen vehicles.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say their investigation began last month with officers soon discovering that thieves were using stolen IDs to rent vehicles from rental agencies and not bring them back.

The investigation then led police to link the gang to similar occurrences at used car agencies. In this case, the thieves would take the cars out for a test drive and never come back.

Police say the individuals facing charges in connection with the case include a 28-year-old woman and 43-year-old man from Waterloo.

Story continues below advertisement

They say officers are expecting to make more arrests and lay more charges down the road.