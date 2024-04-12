Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers’ Matthew Sop named OHL’s Overage Player of the Year

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
Kitchener Rangers forward Matthew Sop was named the winner of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy for Overage Player of the Year in the Ontario Hockey League on Friday.

“This recognition from the league means a lot to me,” Sop stated. “I am honoured to receive it, but I definitely could not have gotten it without all of my teammates and coaches around me.”

Sop, a native of Kitchener scored 43 goals and set up another 47 in 67 games this season.

This is in his third full season with the club after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 OHL entry draft.

Sop is the fourth Kitchener Rangers player to collect the award following Jason Akeson (2010-11), Andre Benoit (2004-05), and Joey St. Aubin (1990-91).

He is helping the Rangers battle the London Knights in the second round of the OHL Playoffs.

The Rangers dropped the opener on Thursday night in London by a score of 5-3. The two teams will square off again on Saturday night in London.

