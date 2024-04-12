Menu

Crime

Suspect in Brampton, Ont. road-rage video still at large after two weeks: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brampton road rage attack: Peel Police looking for 1 suspect, 3 arrested'
Brampton road rage attack: Peel Police looking for 1 suspect, 3 arrested
WATCH: Peel Regional Police said Wednesday they have arrested three people in connection with a road rage incident in Brampton, Ont., last week. A fourth suspect is believed to be evading police. – Apr 3, 2024
A key suspect in a Brampton road-rage incident is continuing to evade police more than two weeks after a video of the event went viral, Peel Regional Police say.

In late March, police said they were looking for four suspects who had allegedly confronted another person in a car on Torbram Road.

A video that has been viewed millions of times online, shot from the driver seat of the vehicle, appears to show a man smashing a large crack in the windshield of the car. Another man can be seen kicking the front of the car. Both men walk away to their vehicle along with two other men.

The incident took place around 7:20 p.m. on March 27, police said.

Roughly a week after the video took off online, police said three people had been arrested.

Investigators charged Ramanpreet Massih, 28, and Sourav Sourav, 28, with mischief over $5,000. Akashdeep Singh, 28, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000 and uttering threats.

A week later, officers issued an urgent appeal for help from the public. They said the three men arrested had not been forthcoming with information and a fourth suspect — known as Harman Singh — was evading police.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said outstanding the suspect is the man seen in the video smashing a large crack in the car’s windshield.

“(He) remains at large and is evading police,” Bell-Morena said.

Police said Singh is believed to be six-feet tall and was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a black Jordan 23 hoodie and dark pants. He had red and white sneakers on when he was last seen.

“As investigators continue to pursue other leads and investigative avenues, we encourage this individual to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to police,” Bell-Morena said.

