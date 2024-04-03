3 out of 4 suspects arrested in viral Brampton road rage video

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say three out of four suspects have been arrested in connection with a viral road rage video out of Brampton last week.

On March 27 at around 7:20 p.m., police said a dispute took place between the victim and people in a gold-coloured Hyundai Sonata on Torbram Road near Eagleridge Drive.

“During this incident, the victim was confronted by four individuals, threatened, and their vehicle damaged,” police said.

A short video posted on the social media platform X, viewed millions of times, appears to show a man smashing a large crack in the windshield of a car and another man can be seen kicking the front of the car. They both walk away to their vehicle along with two other men. The video appears to be filmed from the driver’s seat of the damaged car.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No physical injuries were reported by the victim and the occupants in the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

A week later, investigators arrested three suspects.

Police charged Ramanpreet Massih, 28, and Sourav Sourav, 28, with mischief over $5,000, and Akashdeep Singh, 28, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000 and uttering threats.

Investigators are still searching for a fourth suspect. He is described as six feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, black graffiti hooded sweatshirt with “Jordan 33” written in red, dark-coloured pants, and red and white low-top Jordan sneakers.

Police said they believe the suspect “to be evading police” and “he is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself into the police.”