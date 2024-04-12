Police look for man who allegedly attacked woman walking her dog in Calgary park

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are turning to the public to help find the man responsible for assaulting a woman at a southeast park on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was walking her dog near the north end of Sue Higgins Park around 12:30 p.m., when a dog belonging to the man allegedly attacked her dog.

According to police, the man and woman began to argue.

Police said the woman tried to record the “verbal interaction on her cellphone” when the man knocked the phone out of her hand, and then allegedly pushed her to the ground and began to “physically assault her,” all while the woman screamed for help.

Police said the man then picked up her cellphone and threw it over a fence before running from the area.

The woman sought medical attention for her injuries and reported the incident to police the following day.

The suspect is described as approximately 50 years old, approximately 5’8’’ to 6’ tall, with a slim build and short black and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a baseball cap, brown khaki pants and grey runners.

Calgary police have released a photo of the man’s dog in hopes of identifying the man.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may know the identity of this man, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.