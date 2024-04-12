Strong winter storms cause unprecedented damage to Irving Nature Park in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

This winter’s strong winds and rain has brought the most damage to the Irving Nature Park in its 30-year history, according to the park’s social media.

A video prepared by J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI), which owns and operates the park, shows hundreds of toppled trees — some ripped out of the ground by sheer force.

Reg Woods, park director for the company, said some issues like tree rot were part of the reason the storms this winter created extensive damage.

“I am concerned as the parks director about how to manage the risk of trees that have fallen that may not necessarily be on the ground,” he said.

Woods explained they’ll be working to clear the trees, salvage what can be done so safely, clean up the areas, and replant trees.

“We’re going to plant natural spruces native to New Brunswick,” he said, adding it includes red spruce and white.

According to JDI, the park receives about 500,000 visitors a year. Some of those are regular, including Becky O’Grady, said it can be challenging to use the space, especially this winter with all the storms.

“It is sad. Irving Nature Park is amazing,” she said. “The fact that you can have all these wonderful trails and people can use them year round and when we can’t use them, it is sad.”

She often walks her dogs in the park and along the beach and said this year, there were times you had to walk directly into the wind – because they were so strong.

Rob Fowler said the damage feels a little more personal. His father was one of the last people born on the place known now as Irving Nature Park.

“It’s a shame. It’s a shame but it is a wonderful place for the city to have,” he said.

Karen May said she hopes the company will invest as much as necessary in the cleanup, given how beloved the park is.

“This parking lot is usually full because you can’t get down and so people are still trying to access it even though it is as damaged as it is,” she said.

But the increased frequency of these events are not likely to lessen, according to Moe Qureshi, the Conservation Council of New Brunswick’s director for climate research and policy.

“What’s concerning is that this is a problem that is recurring and getting worse and worse every year, so we really need to do something about this,” he explained.

Qureshi said natural infrastructure is more challenging than a municipal environment, but it is too part of the puzzle to create sustainable places and spaces for people to live and enjoy.

“There is definitely still time to do something about this,” he said.

Saint John city councillor David Hickey used to go to the Irving Nature Park as a kid and still goes as an adult.

He said it is a fond place for many who live here, and for visitors to the city.

“The continued preservation of sites like this are really important, whether it be a municipally-held asset or privately-held assets such as this one. Those are really important to the network of recreation in our community,” Hickey said.

The park remains closed on weekdays until mid-April, and an official opening will take place in May.