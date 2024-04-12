Melville man charged following child exploitation investigation: Saskatchewan ICE unit

A man from Melville, Sask., has been charged following an investigation into a child exploitation offence.
The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit says it began an online investigation into child exploitation in March and subsequently executed a search warrant at a home in Melville on Thursday.
Police said Dillon Finnerty, 28, was charged with luring a child to facilitate a child pornography offence.
He was released with conditions. His next court date is May 13 in Melville.
According to a release, the Saskatchewan ICE unit comprises investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service and Prince Albert Police Service and investigates crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.
