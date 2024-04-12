Menu

Crime

Melville man charged following child exploitation investigation: Saskatchewan ICE unit

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
hands on a computer keyboard. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit has charged a Melville man with a child exploitation offence following an investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Damian Dovarganes
A man from Melville, Sask., has been charged following an investigation into a child exploitation offence.

The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit says it began an online investigation into child exploitation in March and subsequently executed a search warrant at a home in Melville on Thursday.

Police said Dillon Finnerty, 28, was charged with luring a child to facilitate a child pornography offence.

He was released with conditions. His next court date is May 13 in Melville.

According to a release, the Saskatchewan ICE unit comprises investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service and Prince Albert Police Service and investigates crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.

